CHISINAU, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Moldova should strive for the recognition of its neutrality at the international level, and not give it up, said Vlad Batryncha, vice-speaker of the parliament, head of the Party of Socialists.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with Politico, said that the country should abandon neutrality in order to join a major military alliance. The newspaper notes that Sandu did not specifically mention NATO, but the head of the republic has repeatedly stated that the constitutional clause on neutral status could be revised if the population favors rapprochement with NATO.

January 21, 16:07 Sandu, at the behest of the West, is drawing Moldova into NATO, Dodon said

“Let’s admit that Moldova is not and will not become a serious military player. The only thing that Moldova, from our point of view, should do is to strengthen its own neutrality, seek its recognition by international organizations, find supporters of this neutrality and conduct balanced diplomacy so as not to become hostages of serious global games,” Batryncha said on TV8.

According to him, the socialists have a vision of strengthening the neutrality status of Moldova. They have drafted a bill in Parliament that clearly defines what neutrality means for the foreign ministry, the government, the defense ministry and other departments.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO as part of an individual partnership plan. According to opinion polls, the majority of Moldovan citizens oppose the republic’s accession to NATO.