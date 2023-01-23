The State Department called the burning of the Koran in Sweden a provocation

WASHINGTON, January 23 – RIA Novosti. US State Department spokesman Ned Price did not rule out that the burning of the Koran in Sweden was a provocation designed to hinder NATO expansion.

On Saturday, the leader of the Danish far-right party “Hard Course” Rasmus Paludan burned the holy book of Muslims at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, having previously received permission from the Swedish authorities to hold the action.

“It was a private individual, a provocateur, someone who may have deliberately sought to drive a wedge between our two close partners – Turkey and Sweden, who may have deliberately sought to complicate the ongoing negotiations on the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO,” Price said on briefing.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that after the burning of the Koran, Sweden should not count on Turkish support for its application to join NATO.