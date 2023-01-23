Cyprus Foreign Ministry says Turkey does not allow the country to participate in the grain deal

ATHENS, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. Turkey has banned Cypriot ships from participating in the transportation of grain from Ukrainian ports as part of a grain deal, Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulidis said at the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

An informational message about the participation of Kasoulidis in the Ministerial Council was distributed by the press and information bureau of the Cypriot government.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcoming the resumption of the UN initiative on grain in the Black Sea, expressed his disappointment that Cyprus cannot participate in this initiative due to the bans imposed on Cypriot ships by Turkey,” the message says.

The grain deal, which was signed on July 22 by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The contract expired on November 18, but meant an automatic extension for 120 days in the absence of objections from the parties.

Kasoulidis said that Cyprus is actively participating in initiatives to support Ukraine, including providing assistance in the amount of 300,000 euros for the purchase of power generators, which will be provided in cooperation with Polish partners.

Kasoulidis referred to the efforts being made to end the war, stressing that the EU must play an active and substantial role.

At the same time, the Cypriot Foreign Minister called for Russia to pay a “big price” for the conflict in Ukraine.

“Kasulidis noted the need for effective application of sanctions, stressing that the practice of circumventing sanctions by some countries impedes the overall effort to achieve a heavy price on Russia’s ability to continue the war against Ukraine,” the message says.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.