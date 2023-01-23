The United States is waiting for Sweden to join NATO, despite the conflict with Turkey

WASHINGTON, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The US is waiting for Sweden to join NATO, despite the current conflict with Turkey over the Koran burning campaign, said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

“We continue to expect that NATO will accept Sweden and Finland,” Jean-Pierre said at a briefing when asked to comment on the conflict over the action in Sweden.

She added that Finland and Sweden are ready to become NATO members and meet all the requirements, and have taken steps to implement the tripartite agreement with Turkey.

On Saturday, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, Rasmus Paludan, burned the holy book of Muslims at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, having previously received permission from the Swedish authorities to hold the action.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that after the burning of the Koran, Sweden should not count on Turkish support for its application to join NATO.