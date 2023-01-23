World

The United States is waiting for Sweden to join NATO, despite the conflict with Turkey

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 35 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The US is waiting for Sweden to join NATO, despite the current conflict with Turkey over the Koran burning campaign, said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.
“We continue to expect that NATO will accept Sweden and Finland,” Jean-Pierre said at a briefing when asked to comment on the conflict over the action in Sweden.
She added that Finland and Sweden are ready to become NATO members and meet all the requirements, and have taken steps to implement the tripartite agreement with Turkey.
On Saturday, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, Rasmus Paludan, burned the holy book of Muslims at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, having previously received permission from the Swedish authorities to hold the action.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that after the burning of the Koran, Sweden should not count on Turkish support for its application to join NATO.
Yesterday, 23:14

Radical Paludan threatened to burn the Koran at the Russian embassy

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 35 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Cyprus Foreign Ministry says Turkey does not allow the country to participate in the grain deal

16 mins ago

Media: Deputy head of Zelensky’s office Tymoshenko wrote a letter of resignation

59 mins ago

Antonov met in Washington with the new US Ambassador to Russia Tracy

1 hour ago

Hungary rejects coercive measures against Russia in nuclear matters | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.