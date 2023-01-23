Media: Deputy head of Zelensky’s office Tymoshenko wrote a letter of resignation

MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Personnel decisions are expected in Ukraine regarding several officials at different levels of government and in the law enforcement system, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel. Personnel decisions are expected in Ukraine regarding several officials at different levels of government and in the law enforcement system, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.

According to the Ukrainian Pravda publication, citing sources, the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, has already written a letter of resignation.

According to the sources of the newspaper, Alexei Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, may take his place.

Also, the interviewees of the publication in the National Security and Defense Council and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the heads of the regional military administrations of the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, as well as officials appointed by Kyiv in the parts of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Ukraine, will also resign in the near future.

Earlier, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksiy Goncharenko, said that he had information about the impending resignation of the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, as well as one minister.