World

Media: Deputy head of Zelensky’s office Tymoshenko wrote a letter of resignation

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 59 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Personnel decisions are expected in Ukraine regarding several officials at different levels of government and in the law enforcement system, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.
According to the Ukrainian Pravda publication, citing sources, the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, has already written a letter of resignation.
According to the sources of the newspaper, Alexei Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, may take his place.
Also, the interviewees of the publication in the National Security and Defense Council and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the heads of the regional military administrations of the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, as well as officials appointed by Kyiv in the parts of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Ukraine, will also resign in the near future.
Earlier, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksiy Goncharenko, said that he had information about the impending resignation of the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, as well as one minister.
Yesterday, 23:14Special military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine conducts large-scale mobilization in Transcarpathia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 59 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Cyprus Foreign Ministry says Turkey does not allow the country to participate in the grain deal

16 mins ago

The United States is waiting for Sweden to join NATO, despite the conflict with Turkey

35 mins ago

Antonov met in Washington with the new US Ambassador to Russia Tracy

1 hour ago

Hungary rejects coercive measures against Russia in nuclear matters | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.