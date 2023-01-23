Antonov met in Washington with the new US Ambassador to Russia Tracy

World
WASHINGTON, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov met in Washington with the head of the American diplomatic mission in Russia, Lynn Tracy, who is leaving for Moscow.
“A meeting was held at the Russian residence in Washington between Russian Ambassador Antonov and the new head of the American diplomatic mission in Moscow, Lynn Tracy,” the Russian embassy said, without disclosing the details of the meeting.
At the end of December, the US Senate approved the appointment of Lynn Tracy as the country’s ambassador to the Russian Federation. Tracy is a State Department staff member nominated for the new position by President Joe Biden. She will be the first woman in history to hold this position. She speaks Russian and has already worked in Moscow – in 2014-2017 she served as deputy head of the diplomatic mission.
