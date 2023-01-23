Hungary rejects coercive measures against Russia in nuclear matters | News

Report This Content

Hungary will never support European sanctions against Moscow affecting nuclear cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Monday in Brussels.

Cuba and Hungary ratify will to strengthen cooperation

The chancellor expressed the hope that Europe will not plunge further into a blind alley in terms of economy, politics and security.

“We will not support any decision that in the least affects nuclear cooperation between Hungary and Russia,” Szijjártó told the Hungarian press after a meeting of European Union (EU) foreign ministers.

#breaking Hungary will not join the EU in sanctions that will limit cooperation with #Russia in the nuclear field, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The diplomat affirmed that nuclear energy is necessary to supply energy to his country pic.twitter.com/3YltCJyEwH

— Renemassmedia (@renemassmedia)

January 23, 2023

The minister alluded to the fact that the only nuclear plant in the country, in the city of Paks, provides half the amount of electrical energy produced in Hungary and a third of what it consumes.

Eventual limitations on nuclear cooperation between the EU and Russia would surely affect the expansion of the Paks plant, which according to a contract signed in 2014 is to be carried out by the Russian state company Rosatom with a Russian loan of 12.5 billion euros.

Earlier, the Hungarian government reported that the vast majority of the country’s citizens were in favor of lifting European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia.

On January 17, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, declared that the EU is ready to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia.

According to Von der Leyen, the new restrictions will focus on closing the loopholes, as well as the consequences for those who evade EU sanctions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



