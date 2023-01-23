World
The United States questioned the reliability of Germany as a NATO ally
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“Hopefully Germany will find ways to increase support for Ukraine more aggressively, and I wonder what that could mean in the context of their NATO arrangements if the alliance were under threat,” he said.
Yesterday, 23:22
US says it won’t force Germany to supply tanks to Kyiv
Kornin also wondered if the US could rely on Germany given Berlin’s current approach.
Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Arkadiusz Mulyarchik said that Germany would fall into international isolation if it did not agree to the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
The new head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, after a meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine of NATO countries on Thursday, explained that Germany was not yet ready to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Yesterday, 22:12
Republican senator says US was not prepared for conflict in Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report