BRUSSELS, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Representation of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU Representation of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU confirmed that the EU Foreign Ministers at a meeting on Monday agreed in principle to provide Ukraine with the next, seventh tranche of funding for weapons in the amount of 500 million euros.

Earlier, the media informed, citing diplomatic sources, about the approval of the EU tranche of 500 million euros.

Yesterday, 11:29 Special military operation in Ukraine Italy provides one billion euros worth of military aid to Ukraine, Foreign Ministry says

“At a meeting of the Council of the EU Foreign Ministry today, the ministers reached a political agreement on additional military support for Ukraine under the European Peace Fund. We remain committed to our support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the Swedish mission said on Twitter.

Thus, the total amount of funding from the European Peace Fund for arming Kyiv from the EU will reach 3.6 billion euros. Earlier, the representative of the European Union’s foreign service, Nabilya Massrali, reported that the EU countries had supplied a total of 11.5 billion euros in arms to Ukraine, taking into account all-European funding (excluding the new tranche) and supplies on a bilateral basis.

On the eve of the meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers, information appeared in the media that Hungary had blocked a new, seventh tranche of European aid to arm Ukraine. However, it was later reported that Hungary had withdrawn its objections.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.