Erdogan urged Sweden not to wait for Turkey’s favor to join NATO

ISTANBUL, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Sweden, after the anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic actions in Stockholm, should not expect Turkey’s support in joining NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address to the nation after a government meeting.

“If you allow such actions, then do not be offended, but you will not receive support from us on the issue of joining NATO. The Swedish leadership should not expect our support,” the head of state said.

According to Erdogan, those “who create such a heresy” and those who allow such actions to be carried out should be held accountable for their actions.

Last Friday, the Nordic News portal reported that Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, received permission to hold a Koran-burning rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. It took place on Saturday at 16:00 Moscow time.

On the same day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called the incident a clear violation of the obligations of the tripartite memorandum signed by Sweden to prevent the propaganda of terrorist organizations. The diplomatic department also noted that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe.

After that, the Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, announced the cancellation of the visit of his Swedish colleague Paul Johnson to the country on January 27, because “it no longer makes sense.”

Two weeks ago, Ankara also canceled the visit of Andreas Norlen, Speaker of the Swedish Parliament. This happened after supporters of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) held a rally in Stockholm at which they shouted insults at Tayyip Erdogan. Ankara’s chief prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case on this matter.

Finland and Sweden decided to join NATO on 18 May 2022 amid the events in Ukraine. Their applications have already been approved by 28 countries of the alliance, but Hungary and Turkey have not ratified them.

Ankara is demanding that Stockholm and Helsinki stop supporting the PKK and extradite activists who are considered in Turkey to be involved in terrorism. The Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that without the fulfillment of these promises, there will be no progress in the admission of the northern countries to NATO.