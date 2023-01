Conflict in Ukraine reveals weakness of US military-industrial complex, analysts say

The military conflict in Ukraine revealed the vulnerability of the American military-industrial industry, which threatens the ability of the US army to wage war with China , follows from an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

“The U.S. defense industrial base is not adequately prepared for the current competitive security environment. In a major regional conflict such as the Taiwan Strait War with China , U.S. use of munitions is likely to exceed existing Defense Department stockpiles, exposing the problem of empty warehouses,” the report said on Monday.

It is noted that the strategic danger for the United States lies in the inability of the country’s defense enterprises to quickly replenish stocks of weapons, which, in the event of hostilities in Ukraine, have already fallen to a low level.

In particular, according to the table values ​​given in the analysis for the list of weapons sent to Kyiv, the US stocks of Javelin anti-tank systems, Stinger MANPADS, 155-mm howitzers and shells for them, as well as anti-artillery radars are already assessed as low, and the stocks of HIMARS, 105-mm howitzers and armored personnel carriers M113 – as medium.