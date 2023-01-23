World
Conflict in Ukraine reveals weakness of US military-industrial complex, analysts say
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The military conflict in Ukraine revealed the vulnerability of the American military-industrial industry, which threatens the ability of the US army to wage war with China, follows from an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
“The U.S. defense industrial base is not adequately prepared for the current competitive security environment. In a major regional conflict such as the Taiwan Strait War with China, U.S. use of munitions is likely to exceed existing Defense Department stockpiles, exposing the problem of empty warehouses,” the report said on Monday.
17:44
The media write about serious contradictions between the US and allies
It is noted that the strategic danger for the United States lies in the inability of the country’s defense enterprises to quickly replenish stocks of weapons, which, in the event of hostilities in Ukraine, have already fallen to a low level.
In particular, according to the table values given in the analysis for the list of weapons sent to Kyiv, the US stocks of Javelin anti-tank systems, Stinger MANPADS, 155-mm howitzers and shells for them, as well as anti-artillery radars are already assessed as low, and the stocks of HIMARS, 105-mm howitzers and armored personnel carriers M113 – as medium.
“The United States is likely to run out of a range of munitions, including long-range ammunition and precision-guided projectiles, in less than one week of conflict in the Taiwan Strait,” the research organization said in a document.
Thus, it is “extremely difficult” for the US to sustain a protracted military conflict, given that China is investing heavily in munitions production, acquiring high-tech weapons systems in volumes “five to six times faster than the United States.”
“Increasing strategic competition with countries such as China and Russia that seek to export military systems and technology threatens to reduce the competitive advantage of the United States,” CSIS said.
Yesterday, 01:40
In the United States spoke about the stumbling block between Ukraine and the West
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report