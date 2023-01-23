World

Blinken urged Aliyev to redouble efforts in peace talks with Armenia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 52 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 23 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, urged Azerbaijan to redouble efforts in bilateral peace talks with Armenia, the State Department said.
“The Secretary urged President Aliyev to redouble efforts in bilateral peace talks with Armenia,” the statement said.
09:59

EU Special Representative to discuss situation with Lachin corridor in Yerevan

In addition, Blinken called on Baku to “immediately” unblock the Lachin corridor to restore the movement of commercial cargo and reduce the risk of a humanitarian crisis, and also expressed concern about the observance of human rights in Azerbaijan.
The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12 last year, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unimpeded movement of civilian transport in this direction . The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 18 that the issue of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh could be resolved in the near future. He noted that Moscow offered Baku and Yerevan the following mechanism: Russian peacekeepers should have the authority under a trilateral agreement to control traffic along the Lachin corridor, including checking vehicles for the absence of prohibited non-humanitarian, non-civilian goods.
January 19, 13:16

Armenia reports wounded soldier due to shelling from Azerbaijan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 52 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Erdogan urged Sweden not to wait for Turkey’s favor to join NATO

11 mins ago

Conflict in Ukraine reveals weakness of US military-industrial complex, analysts say

34 mins ago

Russia lowers level of diplomatic relations with Estonia | News

60 mins ago

Rada will strengthen control over procurement in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.