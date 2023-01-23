Blinken urged Aliyev to redouble efforts in peace talks with Armenia

In addition, Blinken called on Baku to “immediately” unblock the Lachin corridor to restore the movement of commercial cargo and reduce the risk of a humanitarian crisis, and also expressed concern about the observance of human rights in Azerbaijan.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12 last year, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unimpeded movement of civilian transport in this direction . The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”