Blinken urged Aliyev to redouble efforts in peace talks with Armenia

WASHINGTON, January 23 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, urged Azerbaijan to redouble efforts in bilateral peace talks with Armenia, the State Department said.
“The Secretary urged President Aliyev to redouble efforts in bilateral peace talks with Armenia,” the statement said.
09:59
In addition, Blinken called on Baku to “immediately” unblock the Lachin corridor to restore the movement of commercial cargo and reduce the risk of a humanitarian crisis, and also expressed concern about the observance of human rights in Azerbaijan.
The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12 last year, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unimpeded movement of civilian transport in this direction . The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 18 that the issue of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh could be resolved in the near future. He noted that Moscow offered Baku and Yerevan the following mechanism: Russian peacekeepers should have the authority under a trilateral agreement to control traffic along the Lachin corridor, including checking vehicles for the absence of prohibited non-humanitarian, non-civilian goods.
January 19, 13:16
Armenia reports wounded soldier due to shelling from Azerbaijan
