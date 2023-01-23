Russia lowers level of diplomatic relations with Estonia | News

Report This Content

Russia will not have an ambassador in Estonia and Tallinn will also have to withdraw its ambassador from Moscow, according to a diplomatic note from the Russian Foreign Ministry, in what it described as a response to a demand to reduce the number of embassy employees. Moscow in the Baltic country.

Russian foreign minister arrives in South Africa on a working visit

The statement also claims that the Estonian leadership “in recent years has deliberately destroyed the entire range of relations with Russia” and elevated “total Russophobia” to the status of state policy.

According to Moscow, “all responsibility for the development of such a situation in Russia-Estonia relations lies entirely with the Estonian side. We will continue to react to the hostile steps of the Estonian leadership.”

By February 1, at the request of the Estonian authorities, only eight diplomats and up to 15 administrative, technical and service workers are required to remain at the Russian Embassy.

Soon after, the Russian embassy in Estonia announced a temporary suspension of applications to renounce Russian citizenship, stating that the “hostile actions of the Estonian authorities” caused the interruption. Renouncement of Russian citizenship is required to obtain Estonian citizenship.

This dispute occurs in the context of the military conflict in Eastern Europe: Estonia actively supports Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Last week he announced a new military aid package which, according to the Estonian ambassador in kyiv, Kaimo Kuuska, includes all of Estonia’s stock of 155mm howitzers.

Estonia is also urging Germany to start deliveries of Leopard tanks and developing a plan to confiscate Russian assets.

Estonia, like other Schengen zone countries that border Russia (except Norway), now does not allow Russian Schengen visa holders to enter its territory, with a number of exceptions.

The level of Russian diplomatic relations with the other two Baltic countries, Latvia and Lithuania, was lowered last year at the initiative of these countries, after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



