Rada will strengthen control over procurement in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada, after the scandal in the media, will strengthen control over procurement in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, an MP from the Servant of the People Party, Maryana Bezuglaya, said on Monday.

Ukrainian media previously wrote that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense buys products for the military twice or three times more expensive than they can be purchased in retail stores in Kyiv. The investigation dealt with an agreement concluded by the department for catering services in 2023 for military units stationed in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. The amount of the transaction is 13.16 billion hryvnia (more than 350 million dollars). The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tried to justify itself after the media publications and stated that “information about the content of the purchase of food services, which have become widespread in the public space, is being disseminated with signs of deliberate manipulation and is misleading.”