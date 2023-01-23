World
Rada will strengthen control over procurement in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The Verkhovna Rada, after the scandal in the media, will strengthen control over procurement in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, an MP from the Servant of the People Party, Maryana Bezuglaya, said on Monday.
Ukrainian media previously wrote that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense buys products for the military twice or three times more expensive than they can be purchased in retail stores in Kyiv. The investigation dealt with an agreement concluded by the department for catering services in 2023 for military units stationed in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. The amount of the transaction is 13.16 billion hryvnia (more than 350 million dollars). The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tried to justify itself after the media publications and stated that “information about the content of the purchase of food services, which have become widespread in the public space, is being disseminated with signs of deliberate manipulation and is misleading.”
“The meeting of the Verkhovna Rada has ended. The Minister of Defense spoke about the details. In the committee, we appealed to law enforcement agencies with a prize to pay attention to the investigation, we are initiating a law on temporary information on procurement in military conditions. We are carrying out parliamentary control measures in relation to the areas of procurement in the committee and we will understand in the near future with the supply of weapons, ammunition, and other things,” Bezuglaya wrote on her page on the social network Facebook * (banned in the Russian Federation as extremist).
Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov explained the inflated food prices for Ukrainian troops, which sparked a big scandal, as a “technical error.”
*Meta activities (social networks Facebook, Instagram) are banned in Russia as extremist
Yesterday, 18:24
Deputy Minister Lozinsky, suspected of bribery, fired in Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report