A photo of a Belarusian computer from Lukashenka’s office appeared

MINSK, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The Pool of the First Telegram channel, close to the press service of the President of Belarus, published a photo of a Belarusian computer that was installed in the office of Alexander Lukashenko instead of an Apple computer.

On Monday, the Telegram channel published a photo of the updated presidential workplace, which shows a monitor with the Horizont logo installed on the president’s desk. According to the report, the idea to change the computer in the presidential office to a domestic one was suggested by a local blogger Anton Shabashov. Lukashenka supported this idea and “instructed Horizon to complete the task, as the Telegram channel indicates, they did it quickly -” they made a monitor and a system unit, and at the end of last week the computer took the number one position.

As the press service of the Belarusian president reported, Lukashenka visited the exhibition of scientific and technological achievements “Intellectual Belarus” in Minsk on Friday and examined the stand, where computers produced by the Belarusian enterprise “Horizont” are presented. There, the head of state said that he had already ordered to put such equipment on his desktop instead, as the press service reported, “devices of a well-known Western brand.” Prior to that, an Apple computer was on the president’s desktop.