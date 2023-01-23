World

Latvia demanded that the Russian ambassador leave the country by February 24

MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to Latvia Mikhail Vanin must leave the country by February 24, according to the website of the republic’s Foreign Ministry.
Latvia lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Russia from February 24, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday.
“On January 23, 2023, the Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, Mikhail Vanin, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Russian Ambassador was informed of Latvia’s decision to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia from February 24, 2023 to the level of charge d’affaires,” the message says.
“The Ambassador of Russia must leave Latvia by February 24, 2023. The Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to Russia will leave Russia by February 24,” the Latvian Foreign Ministry noted.
Estonia and Latvia show weakness in relations with Russia, says senator

