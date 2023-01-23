Latvia demanded that the Russian ambassador leave the country by February 24

Russian Ambassador to Latvia Mikhail Vanin must leave the country by February 24, according to the website of the republic’s Foreign Ministry.

“On January 23, 2023, the Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, Mikhail Vanin, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Russian Ambassador was informed of Latvia’s decision to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia from February 24, 2023 to the level of charge d’affaires,” the message says.