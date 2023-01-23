The EU will continue to discuss the confiscation of frozen Russian assets

BRUSSELS, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Permanent representatives of EU member states at a meeting on February 25 will continue to discuss the situation around the idea of ​​confiscation of frozen Russian assets, follows from the agenda of the meeting.

“Discussion of the state of affairs at the moment around the use of frozen assets to support the recovery of Ukraine,” the document says.

The permanent representatives will also discuss “ensuring accountability” for the conflict in Ukraine. At the meeting, in addition, it is planned to approve a planned extension for six months of economic sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

Last Thursday, the European Parliament at its plenary session in France approved a non-binding resolution calling for the creation of a “special tribunal for Ukraine” and the use of state assets of the Russian Federation “for reparations” to Ukraine.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the task of “protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in August last year that the restoration of Ukraine would be more ambitious than the “Marshall Plan” and would cost billions, while the issues of making peace are within the competence of Ukrainians only. Scholz said that the discussion of this program for the restoration of Ukraine is being conducted between the G7 and the EU.

The G7 countries have previously said they see fit to explore ways to channel Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine. In December, the G7 countries announced the creation of a coordination platform to support the process of recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

The EU has also previously repeatedly stated that it is studying the possible use of frozen Russian assets for the needs of restoring Ukraine, but so far there is no legislative basis for such actions in the European Union.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the freezing of Russian assets in Europe “theft”, noting that this is not the first year that the phenomenon has existed and the EU is targeting not just private funds, but also Russian state assets.