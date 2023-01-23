Russia takes control of the town of Krasnopillya in Donestk | News

Report This Content

Russia said on Thursday it had taken control of the town of Krasnopillya in the eastern Donetsk region, some 28 kilometers north of the Ukrainian stronghold of Sloviansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Within the framework of the conflict in Ukraine and the advance of Russian troops on two fronts in the territory of that country, European nations are divided on the delivery of tanks to the Ukrainian army.

The possibility that Western countries could start delivering Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in the spring is likely to bring Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to the brink of direct conflict.

6/ Donetsk Directorate, units of the Southern Military District and volunteer assault squads successfully continued offensive operations, defeating FAU units by fire in the areas of Razdolivka, Blagodatne, Krasnopillya and the Donetsk North People’s Republic. pic.twitter.com/UDR4qB1wdb

— Titov (@GonestAlbert)

January 23, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out the possibility of his country sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine after Germany refused to send its Leopard 2s, sparking internal NATO disagreements.

The statement by the French president comes amid the pressure that different countries have put on the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reinforce the Ukrainian army.

For his part, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, explained that “in the direction of Donetsk, volunteers with fire support from aviation and the army, missile troops and artillery from the Southern Military District, liberated the settlement of Krasnopillya”.

More than 60 servicemen were killed in the operation, as well as two armored fighting vehicles, three cars, two Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in this direction in one day.

In addition, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar was destroyed, Konashenkov said.

“In the direction of the Dnieper, high-precision ground weapons inflicted a defeat on the point of temporary deployment of a unit of the 107 rocket artillery brigade in the area of ​​​​the Marganets settlement, Dnipropetrovsk region,” he added.

The Russian army continues its special operation on the Zaporizhia region, a strategic enclave for having the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Russia took partial control of the region in September 2022 and has been trying to move forward ever since.

The Russian Army continues its attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses near the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, a priority objective for Moscow since the withdrawal last November of its troops from the territory of the Kherson region located on the right bank of the Dnieper river.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



