MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Users Users Twitter criticized former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for writing his name on an NLAW anti-tank guided missile during a visit to Ukraine.

The day before, the politician arrived in Kyiv. British publications wrote about the details of the trip, in particular about the incident with the Swedish-British weapons.

08:00 European armies are preparing to invade Russia

During a “tour” around the cities of the Kyiv region, Johnson was asked to leave his initials on a rocket that had previously been handed over to the Ukrainian army. The ex-premier agreed and did it under the guns of cameras.

“Disgusting behavior. Everything that Johnson does, he does only for his own benefit,” the user with the nickname Andy2073 was indignant.

“Why did he write his name on the weapon? For an educated person, he does stupid things too often,” z1 supported.

“Shame! This weapon will be used to kill,” said Boomer1961.

“And what is the purpose of this visit? Who were you there as? It seems that Zelensky sees Johnson more often than his voters,” another participant in the discussion shared his opinion.

“Hides behind other people’s suffering, diverting attention from the next scandal. With such a friend, enemies are not needed,” summed up another reader.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow , for its part, has argued that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of military equipment becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.