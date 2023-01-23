Kosovo special forces fired on the car of the Serbs in the north of the region

BELGRADE, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Special forces from the police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo fired at the car of the Serbs in the north of the region, said Petar Petkovic, director of the office for Kosovo and Metohija under the Serbian government.

“Soldiers of the ROSU special forces fired today at about 11:30 am on the Bistrica bridge near an illegal checkpoint on the Kosovska-Mitrovica-Leposavich highway, a car in which there were two Serbs. At the same time, Milyan D. was wounded, and his companion Dusan S. while the whole machine is riddled,” he told reporters.

According to Petkovic, the wounded man was taken to a hospital in the city of Kraljevo in Central Serbia. The bullet hit him in the left side of the chest.

“ROSU officers started firing at the Serbian car and the Serbs in it only because they did not want to allow the police to mock them without any reason or reason. they mock the Serbian people who pass through there,” the director of the office added.

The next round of tension in Kosovo and Metohija began in early December, after the former Serb policeman Dejan Pantic and several of his colleagues were detained on suspicion of war crimes during the 1998-1999 conflict and terrorism. Later, the Kosovo Albanian police blocked entry to the province through the Yarine checkpoint from Central Serbia, and the president of the self-proclaimed republic, Viesa Osmani, had to postpone the date of municipal elections in Serb-populated areas, where representatives of the Serbian community resigned from all structures. In addition, the Kosovo special forces invaded the facility at the Gazivode dam, from where they removed Serbian flags and posted a Serb guard.

Because of this, the Kosovo Serbs began to erect barricades and were on duty on the highways. But at the end of the month, Pristina announced that Pantic would be placed under house arrest. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić canceled the high alert of the armed forces and called for the removal of the barricades, which the Kosovo Serbs did by 30 December.

Nevertheless, the situation in the province remains tense. On the eve of Orthodox Christmas, an Albanian opened fire on the Serbs in the village of Gotovusha near the village of Strpce. A 21-year-old boy and his 11-year-old relative were injured. The next day, in the village of Klokot, the Albanians beat another Serbian youth.