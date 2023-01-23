The court decided not to remove the mayor of Poltava from office

The Kyiv District Court of Poltava decided not to dismiss the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Mamay, who is suspected of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement of Ukrainian troops, according to the Ukrainian publication Suspilne (Public).

In December 2022, representatives of the security service of Ukraine informed Mamai that he was suspected of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement of Ukrainian troops, he could face up to 12 years in prison. Later, Mamai published an appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky and called the suspicion of the SBU against him politically motivated. The Kyiv District Court of Poltava on January 20 decided not to arrest the mayor.