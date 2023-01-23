World

The court decided not to remove the mayor of Poltava from office

MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The Kyiv District Court of Poltava decided not to dismiss the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Mamay, who is suspected of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement of Ukrainian troops, according to the Ukrainian publication Suspilne (Public).
In December 2022, representatives of the security service of Ukraine informed Mamai that he was suspected of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement of Ukrainian troops, he could face up to 12 years in prison. Later, Mamai published an appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky and called the suspicion of the SBU against him politically motivated. The Kyiv District Court of Poltava on January 20 decided not to arrest the mayor.
“On January 23, the Kievsky District Court of Poltava considered a petition to remove the head of the Poltava community from office … They decided not to remove Alexander Mamai from his duties,” the publication’s website says.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
