German opposition representatives call for a coalition without Scholz

BERLIN, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. Politicians from the opposition bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU / CSU), against the backdrop of the reluctance of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to send German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, called on the parties included in the government coalition (FDP and the Greens) to create a new coalition – without the SPD, which Scholz represents, and replace the current chancellor, the newspaper Bild reported.

For example, CDU Bundestag deputy Torsten Frei said in an interview with the newspaper that “if the three parties cannot agree on such central issues (as the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine), then they must finally take consistent action and look for a new start under a different umbrella.” “We are ready to take responsibility,” the MP added.

The newspaper notes that the CDU / CSU are ready to enter into negotiations with the FDP and the Greens to form a coalition without the SPD and replace Chancellor Scholz.

A similar opinion is shared by the leader of the CDU in Lower Saxony, Sebastian Lechner. “FDP and the Greens should come out of the traffic light, ‘jamaica’ (that would be the name of the new coalition if the FDP and the Greens united with the current CDU/CSU opposition bloc, party colors would match the colors of the Jamaican flag) will be better for Germany “, Lechner said in an interview with Bild.

Joachim Krause, Director of the Institute for Security Policy in Kiel, adheres to the same position. “A change of coalition is overdue. The Greens and the FDP should quickly consider a Jamaica coalition,” he told Bild.

Germany has so far refrained from delivering Leopard 2 to Ukraine. In recent days, the pressure on the German Chancellor in this matter has noticeably increased. Several EU heads of state have publicly called on Scholz to make a decision on the supply.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel” in the UK, Germany Italy and other countries.