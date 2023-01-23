EU approves the creation of a civilian mission in Armenia to stabilize the region

BRUSSELS, January 23 – RIA Novosti. EU Foreign Ministers on Monday approved the creation of a civilian mission in Armenia to help stabilize the border areas, build confidence and normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the EU Council said in a statement.

“The EU Council today approved the establishment of an EU civilian mission in Armenia as part of the common security and defense policy. The mission’s goal is to promote stability on Armenia’s borders,” the document says.

It is expected that the mandate of the mission will be two years, its operational headquarters will be located in Armenia.

“In response to Armenia’s request, the mission will carry out scheduled patrols and provide situation reports, which should strengthen the EU’s understanding of the situation on the ground. The mission will also contribute to the mediation efforts of European Council President Charles Michel,” the statement says.

Yerevan and Baku last year, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty.