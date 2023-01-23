World

UK expands anti-Iran sanctions

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The UK has imposed new sanctions on senior Iranian officials, including Deputy Attorney General Ahmad Fazelian, the British Foreign Office said in a statement.
“Today, the UK is imposing new sanctions against regime officials in Iran… These sanctions, along with those of the European Union and the United States, demonstrate the general condemnation by the international community of the horrific violence that the Iranian regime is perpetrating on its own people, including the execution of British and Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari,” – the statement says.
January 15, 03:53

Britain may abandon JCPOA after Akbari’s execution in Iran, media write

In addition, the sanctions list includes the commander of the Iranian Ground Forces Kiyumars Heydari, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Hossein Nejat, the deputy commander of the Islamic Basij militia Salar Abnoush and the deputy commander of the law enforcement forces Qassem Rezai. Britain has also imposed sanctions on the Basij Islamic People’s Militia and the Basij Cooperative Foundation.
Iranian media reported on January 14 that the country’s authorities carried out the death sentence against Akbari, who had British-Iranian citizenship and was sentenced to death for spying for the British intelligence services. In the publications of the Iranian media, Akbari appeared as the deputy head of the country’s defense ministry.
Britain called on Iran to cancel the execution. After the execution of the sentence, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said that London had temporarily recalled the British ambassador from Tehran. The UK has also imposed sanctions on Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri.
December 22, 2022, 08:00

Russia and Iran Cancel Europe

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

EU approves the creation of a civilian mission in Armenia to stabilize the region

44 seconds ago

In the United States, they started talking about a catastrophe looming over Ukraine

41 mins ago

EU expands sanctions against Iran

1 hour ago

Turkish Defense Ministry warns Sweden about veto on NATO membership

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.