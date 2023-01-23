UK expands anti-Iran sanctions

The UK has imposed new sanctions on senior Iranian officials, including Deputy Attorney General Ahmad Fazelian, the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

In addition, the sanctions list includes the commander of the Iranian Ground Forces Kiyumars Heydari, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Hossein Nejat, the deputy commander of the Islamic Basij militia Salar Abnoush and the deputy commander of the law enforcement forces Qassem Rezai. Britain has also imposed sanctions on the Basij Islamic People’s Militia and the Basij Cooperative Foundation.

Iranian media reported on January 14 that the country’s authorities carried out the death sentence against Akbari, who had British-Iranian citizenship and was sentenced to death for spying for the British intelligence services. In the publications of the Iranian media, Akbari appeared as the deputy head of the country’s defense ministry.