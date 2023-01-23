World
UK expands anti-Iran sanctions
MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The UK has imposed new sanctions on senior Iranian officials, including Deputy Attorney General Ahmad Fazelian, the British Foreign Office said in a statement.
“Today, the UK is imposing new sanctions against regime officials in Iran… These sanctions, along with those of the European Union and the United States, demonstrate the general condemnation by the international community of the horrific violence that the Iranian regime is perpetrating on its own people, including the execution of British and Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari,” – the statement says.
In addition, the sanctions list includes the commander of the Iranian Ground Forces Kiyumars Heydari, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Hossein Nejat, the deputy commander of the Islamic Basij militia Salar Abnoush and the deputy commander of the law enforcement forces Qassem Rezai. Britain has also imposed sanctions on the Basij Islamic People’s Militia and the Basij Cooperative Foundation.
Iranian media reported on January 14 that the country’s authorities carried out the death sentence against Akbari, who had British-Iranian citizenship and was sentenced to death for spying for the British intelligence services. In the publications of the Iranian media, Akbari appeared as the deputy head of the country’s defense ministry.
Britain called on Iran to cancel the execution. After the execution of the sentence, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said that London had temporarily recalled the British ambassador from Tehran. The UK has also imposed sanctions on Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri.
