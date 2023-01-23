World

In the United States, they started talking about a catastrophe looming over Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The European Union is leading Ukraine into a sovereign debt crisis, writes Politico.

European leaders have not been shy about trumpeting their €18 billion loans to Ukraine in 2023 as a tool to “maintain the country’s macro-financial stability.” However, as the pressure on its economy mounts due to the ongoing conflict, the fundamentals of the economy – and centuries of history – paint a much less optimistic portrait of the real impact of Europe’s bailouts.

The article notes that economically ruined Ukraine needs not loans, but a debt deal.

Kyiv’s real chance for recovery is that the deal should include a significant debt restructuring and the transfer of tens of billions of euros in grants.

In addition, Ukraine will soon have to launch a printing press to finance daily utilities. And, as the Germans and the Dutch often like to remind Europe, this will lead to an economic disaster, the journalist believes.

“Ukraine has already deferred repayments until 2024 of its debt held by international investors of up to 20 billion euros. And while the nearly six billion euros the country has saved through these actions are important, they pale in comparison to an expected budget deficit of around 40 billion euros in 2023 alone,” the article concluded.

As Daniil Getmantsev, head of the tax committee of the Verkhovna Rada, reported, the country’s public debt at the end of November exceeded $107.46 billion, its ratio to GDP was 83.1 percent.
