The article notes that economically ruined Ukraine needs not loans, but a debt deal.

Kyiv’s real chance for recovery is that the deal should include a significant debt restructuring and the transfer of tens of billions of euros in grants.

In addition, Ukraine will soon have to launch a printing press to finance daily utilities. And, as the Germans and the Dutch often like to remind Europe, this will lead to an economic disaster, the journalist believes.

“Ukraine has already deferred repayments until 2024 of its debt held by international investors of up to 20 billion euros. And while the nearly six billion euros the country has saved through these actions are important, they pale in comparison to an expected budget deficit of around 40 billion euros in 2023 alone,” the article concluded.