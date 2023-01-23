World

EU expands sanctions against Iran

BRUSSELS, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The new package of EU personal sanctions against Iran included 18 individuals and 19 organizations that the EU considers involved in the suppression of protests in the country, follows from a document published in the Official Journal of the EU.
The sanctions took effect immediately after publication.
16:01

UK expands anti-Iran sanctions

The Council of EU Foreign Ministers on Monday approved a new package of personal sanctions against Iran in connection with the situation in this country as part of the EU’s general sanctions regime for human rights violations.
In particular, Iranian Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Hamid Sajjadi appears on the sanctions list. He is accused in the EU of allegedly “forcing Iranian athletes not to express their opinion about the events in Iran, both domestically and internationally.” The sanctions list also includes former and current regional leaders, deputies, media leaders and security officials.
Among the organizations are the regional branches of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces).
The EU has previously imposed sanctions against the IRGC.
Yesterday, 16:02

Iran warns EU of consequences before declaring IRGC terrorists

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

