Turkish Defense Ministry warns Sweden about veto on NATO membership

ANKARA, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said after the recent burning of the Koran as part of a rally in Stockholm that if Sweden continues to act in this way, Turkey’s position on the veto on Sweden’s NATO membership “will be clear.”

Earlier, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, Rasmus Paludan, received permission to hold a rally with the burning of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The action took place on Saturday. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe. Also, the burning of the Koran was condemned by the ministries of foreign affairs of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

13:52 Indonesia demanded to call the Swedish ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs because of the burning of the Koran

“If things go this way, our attitude will be very clear and precise,” A Haber TV channel quoted Akar as saying.

Finland and Sweden against the backdrop of the events in Ukraine on May 18 last year handed over to the NATO Secretary General an application for joining the alliance. At first, Ankara blocked the start of consideration of these applications, but on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral security memorandum that takes into account all Ankara’s concerns. Turkey has withdrawn its objections to the two countries joining NATO. As of October 6, 28 countries out of 30 have already made a positive decision on the admission of northern countries to NATO, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.

On Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Paludan’s action is a clear violation of the obligation of the tripartite memorandum, which Sweden signed, to prevent the propaganda of terrorist organizations.