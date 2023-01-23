Russian Foreign Minister arrives in South Africa on a working visit | News

Report This Content

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, arrived in South Africa on Monday as part of a working visit, which is the first destination of a tour of several countries on the African continent.

The foreign minister held a meeting with the South African Minister of Foreign Affairs, Naledi Pandor. After the meeting, both offered a press conference in which they specified the points addressed.

In this sense, they highlighted the preparations for the second Russia-Africa economic forum, which is scheduled to be held in the city of Saint Petersburg between July 26 and 29.

In the same way, various issues on the bilateral agenda will be on the table for talks, in which the joint position in global and integrationist spaces such as the BRICS group stands out.

Both foreign ministers held their predecessor meeting last September during the celebration of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Likewise, the Russian Foreign Minister also plans to later hold a meeting with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The aircraft in which the head of Russian diplomacy was traveling landed in the morning of this day at the Waterkloof air base, located on the outskirts of Pretoria.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



