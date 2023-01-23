World
French bakers rally against rising energy prices
On Monday, a demonstration against inflation and rising electricity tariffs began in Paris, called by the “Collectif pour la Survie des Boulangers et de L’Artisanat” (Collectif pour la Survie des Boulangers et de L’Artisanat).
The procession of protesters began after 14.30 local time (16.30 Moscow time) on the Nation Square.
According to RIA Novosti correspondent, hundreds of people are participating in the action.
The banners of the protesters read: “Macron (President of France), react! This is the end for all bakers!”, “Fair tariffs for artisans!”, “We bakers want to keep working!”.
“I work as a baker in Paris. Electricity prices in my bakery have increased by 6 times. If before we paid 1,000 euros a month, now it’s 6,000 euros. Government assistance is 1,000 euros. This means that we need to find somewhere else 5,000 euros to pay electricity bills…Today we don’t have any solution, so we took to the demonstration to protect our industry,” the owner of a bakery in Paris told the agency.
The action is peaceful, under the control of police patrols.
The French baker, owner of the Léonie Kamel Sasy chain of bakeries in Paris, told RIA Novosti in December that the situation in the bakery industry in France has become more difficult due to the energy crisis, so prices will have to rise from January to cope with the rise in prices for raw materials and electricity.
After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.
