Russia and South Africa are working on trade mechanisms independent of the West

PRETORIA, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia and South Africa are working to create trade mechanisms that will not depend on the whims of the West.

“We are already actively working to create new mechanisms, new tools that will not depend on the whims and arbitrariness of our Western colleagues,” he said at a press conference during his visit to South Africa.

According to the minister, “all this is real, we are doing this with all our partners who want to cooperate honestly and do not want to be victims of unfair competition.”