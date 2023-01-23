Sweden hopes to continue talks with Turkey on joining NATO

ZURICH, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström hopes that Stockholm and Ankara will eventually find a way to continue negotiations on the kingdom’s accession to NATO.

Nordic News reported on Friday that Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, received permission to hold a Koran-burning rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Paludan held an action on Saturday at 16.00 Moscow time. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe. Also, the burning of the Koran was condemned by the ministries of foreign affairs of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

08:00 Turkey is being kicked out of NATO. Why Erdogan did not please the alliance

“What has been happening over the past week is no secret to anyone, and of course it has caused concern. But I think that over time we will find a way to sit down at the negotiating table and continue them,” Billström told reporters in Brussels before meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He also said that Stockholm and Ankara maintain contacts at the diplomatic level.

In addition, Billström recalled the tripartite memorandum in the field of security, which takes into account all the concerns of Ankara, signed by Sweden, Finland and Turkey last summer.

“We very much hope that this memorandum will be implemented so that the process of ratification by the Turkish parliament can begin, and Sweden and Finland can join NATO,” the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry said.

Finland and Sweden against the backdrop of the events in Ukraine on May 18 last year handed over to the NATO Secretary General an application for joining the alliance. At first, Ankara blocked the start of consideration of these applications, but on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral security memorandum that takes into account all Ankara’s concerns. Turkey has withdrawn its objections to the two countries joining NATO. As of October 6, 28 countries out of 30 have already made a positive decision on the admission of northern countries to NATO, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.

On Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Paludan’s action is a clear violation of the obligation of the tripartite memorandum, which Sweden signed, to prevent the propaganda of terrorist organizations.