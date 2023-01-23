World

Italian Foreign Ministry called the condition under which Kyiv will be pushed to dialogue with Moscow

MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The European Union will push Kyiv to peace talks with Moscow if Russia stops attacking critical infrastructure, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with Il Messaggero newspaper.

“Someone is trying to ask some European countries to soften their position in favor of negotiations with Putin. But an agreement will be possible only if Russia decides to stop hostilities,” he said.

In addition, the minister promised to fulfill all promises to support Ukraine.
“We are fulfilling our obligations. We are working on some technical problems on missile systems, obviously we will need a green light from the parliament,” Tajani concluded.
Since October 10 last year, Russia has been launching missile attacks on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine. As President Vladimir Putin stated, this was a response to a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime on the Crimean bridge.
Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but the Ukrainian authorities have imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. In addition, the Kremlin emphasized that the peace agreement should take into account the entry of new regions into Russia.
In turn, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that “there will be no Minsk-3.” At the same time, Western countries are increasingly in favor of Kyiv continuing hostilities, supplying it with weapons and training the Ukrainian military on their territory.
