Le Pen opposed the supply of heavy tanks to Ukraine

The leader of the faction of the right-wing National Rally party in the French parliament, Marine Le Pen, said she was against the supply of heavy tanks to Ukraine.

“No, I don’t think so, I’ve talked about it… I think it could aggravate the conflict… Don’t we internationalize the conflict by supplying heavy weapons, which is a big danger? It’s a huge risk. negotiated peaceful solution? – Le Pen said in an interview with BFMTV on the question of whether to supply Ukraine with heavy tanks.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.