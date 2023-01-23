World
Le Pen opposed the supply of heavy tanks to Ukraine
PARIS, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the faction of the right-wing National Rally party in the French parliament, Marine Le Pen, said she was against the supply of heavy tanks to Ukraine.
“No, I don’t think so, I’ve talked about it… I think it could aggravate the conflict… Don’t we internationalize the conflict by supplying heavy weapons, which is a big danger? It’s a huge risk. negotiated peaceful solution? – Le Pen said in an interview with BFMTV on the question of whether to supply Ukraine with heavy tanks.
On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out any options in terms of further arms supplies to Ukraine, including Leclerc tanks.
Earlier, the French Ministry of Defense reported that Paris would transfer armored vehicles or AMX-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine within two months.
Paris recently sent Ukraine six TRF1 155mm towed howitzers and two Crotale air defense systems. It was also reported that Ukraine had already received 18 CAESAR artillery mounts from France. Macron reported that France, together with Denmark, is working on the supply of six more CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine. French media reported that Mistral and Milan portable anti-tank missile systems, about 60 armored personnel carriers and HDP-2A2 anti-tank mines were sent to Ukraine. In addition to weapons, France supplied Ukraine with uniforms, fuel, shells and cartridges, first-aid kits and dry rations, radiation, chemical and biological protection.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
