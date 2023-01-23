World

Estonian Foreign Ministry responded to Russia’s decision to lower the level of diplomatic relations

HELSINKI, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador Vladimir Lipaev will have to leave Estonia on February 7, simultaneously with the departure of Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre from Russia, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Monday.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement about lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia. It notes that Estonia has taken a new unfriendly step to radically reduce the size of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, confirming the line towards the collapse of relations between the countries. As a response, the Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d’affaires. As indicated in the department, the Estonian ambassador must leave the Russian Federation on February 7.
“Estonia takes note of Russia’s decision today to downgrade its diplomatic representation to the level of a temporary official. Estonia’s relations with Russia are based on the principle of parity, from which we will not retreat. This means that the Russian ambassador in Tallinn will leave at the same time as the Estonian ambassador, on February 7” , Reinsalu told the state broadcasting portal ERR.
The Foreign Minister also said that he would call on EU member states to follow the principle of parity in diplomatic relations with Russia, according to which the number of diplomats in both countries should be the same.
On January 11, the Estonian Foreign Ministry announced that Russia should reduce the number of employees at the embassy in Tallinn by February 1, 2023 to the level of diplomatic and seconded employees of the Estonian embassy in Moscow. Estonia currently has eight diplomatic and 15 seconded administrative technical and service jobs in Moscow. The Russian Embassy in Tallinn has 21 diplomatic employees and 23 seconded employees without diplomatic status.
