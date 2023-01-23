World

South African Foreign Minister joked about Lavrov’s popularity among journalists

PRETORIA, January 23 – RIA Novosti. South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted his popularity with journalists.
“Today we have so many journalists, which obviously means that you are a very popular person, minister. We never have so many people in the hall,” Pandor said, opening the meeting with Lavrov.
The Russian minister arrived in Pretoria on Monday morning. According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, Lavrov’s next African tour began precisely with South Africa.
Foreign Ministry calls Borrell’s criticism of Lavrov’s speech hypocritical

