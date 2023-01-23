World

EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the allocation of a new tranche of assistance to Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PARIS, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. EU foreign ministers will discuss in Brussels on Monday the possibility of a new tranche of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million euros, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.
“Here in Brussels, we will discuss the possibility of allocating a new tranche of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million euros,” Colonna told reporters in Brussels, broadcast on the website of the European Commission.
12:24Special military operation in Ukraine

The Luxembourg Foreign Ministry urged to supply weapons to Ukraine

The meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held on Monday in Brussels.
Earlier, a source in the EU said that the new tranche of EU military assistance to Ukraine will amount to 500 million euros.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
January 15, 08:00

Kyiv relies on the Bandera Hitler Youth

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Kremlin assessed the prospects for negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty

42 mins ago

Zakharova commented on the lowering of the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia

1 hour ago

Japan has actively joined the camp of unfriendly countries, said Peskov

1 hour ago

“He’s not himself.” Johnson’s words about Putin angered the British

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.