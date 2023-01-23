World
EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the allocation of a new tranche of assistance to Ukraine
PARIS, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. EU foreign ministers will discuss in Brussels on Monday the possibility of a new tranche of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million euros, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.
“Here in Brussels, we will discuss the possibility of allocating a new tranche of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million euros,” Colonna told reporters in Brussels, broadcast on the website of the European Commission.
The Luxembourg Foreign Ministry urged to supply weapons to Ukraine
The meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held on Monday in Brussels.
Earlier, a source in the EU said that the new tranche of EU military assistance to Ukraine will amount to 500 million euros.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
