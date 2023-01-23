World
The Kremlin assessed the prospects for negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty
Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in his keynote speech at the opening session of the parliament, said that, despite difficult relations with Moscow, Tokyo remains on course for negotiations to conclude a peace treaty.
“In fact, there is no meaningful dialogue at the moment. Of course, under these conditions, one can hardly talk about such a possibility de facto,” Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether Moscow is ready to negotiate with Tokyo on a peace treaty.
Relations between Russia and Japan have been overshadowed by the absence of a peace treaty for many years. In 1956, the USSR and Japan signed a Joint Declaration, in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the islands of the Lesser Kuril Ridge of Habomai and Shikotan to Japan after the conclusion of a peace treaty, and the fate of Kunashir and Iturup was not affected. The USSR hoped that the Joint Declaration would put an end to the dispute, while Japan considered the document only part of the solution to the problem, not renouncing claims to all the islands.
Subsequent negotiations led nowhere, and the peace treaty at the end of World War II was never signed. Serious opposition arose from the United States, which threatened that if Japan agreed to the transfer of only two of the four islands to it, this would affect the process of returning Okinawa to Japanese sovereignty (the agreement on the return of Okinawa to Japan entered into force in 1972 – ed.). Moscow‘s position is that the islands became part of the USSR following World War II and the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over them is beyond doubt.
