World
Zakharova commented on the lowering of the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on Russia’s decision to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia, said that Tallinn got what it deserved.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement about lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia. It notes that Estonia has taken a new unfriendly step to radically reduce the size of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, confirming the line towards the collapse of relations between the countries. As a response, the Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d’affaires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that on Monday the Estonian ambassador was summoned to the ministry. He is due to leave Russia on February 7th.
“The Estonian regime got what it deserved,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
January 20, 13:35
Zakharova commented on the information about the connection of the American media with Soros
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report