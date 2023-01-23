World

Zakharova commented on the lowering of the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on Russia’s decision to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia, said that Tallinn got what it deserved.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement about lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia. It notes that Estonia has taken a new unfriendly step to radically reduce the size of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, confirming the line towards the collapse of relations between the countries. As a response, the Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d’affaires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that on Monday the Estonian ambassador was summoned to the ministry. He is due to leave Russia on February 7th.
“The Estonian regime got what it deserved,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
January 20, 13:35

Zakharova commented on the information about the connection of the American media with Soros

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the allocation of a new tranche of assistance to Ukraine

19 mins ago

The Kremlin assessed the prospects for negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty

42 mins ago

Japan has actively joined the camp of unfriendly countries, said Peskov

1 hour ago

“He’s not himself.” Johnson’s words about Putin angered the British

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.