World
Japan has actively joined the camp of unfriendly countries, said Peskov
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“The fact is that Japan has very proactively joined the camp of states that have become unfriendly countries for us, and by its actions Japan does not show any constructivism in terms of bilateral relations,” Peskov told reporters when asked about the prospects for negotiations with Tokyo. under a peace treaty.
12:34
The Kremlin assessed the prospects for negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty
On March 21 last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow, in response to Tokyo’s unfriendly steps, was refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, was halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands, and was withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kurilakh.
Visa-free exchange between the inhabitants of the Russian southern Kuriles and Japan began in 1992 on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement to improve mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries, to resolve the issue of concluding a peace treaty. Trips are carried out on a national passport with a special insert, without visas. For the first time, a charter flight from Japan to the Kuriles took place in September 2017; before that, visa-free delegations were delivered only by sea vessels.
In 1956, the USSR and Japan signed a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring two islands to Japan in the event of a peace treaty. The USSR hoped to put an end to this, while Japan considered the deal only part of the solution to the problem, without giving up its claims to all the islands. Subsequent negotiations came to nothing. Moscow‘s position is that the islands became part of the USSR following World War II and the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over them is beyond doubt.
09:16
Kishida says Japan still intends to make peace with Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report