“He’s not himself.” Johnson’s words about Putin angered the British

MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized by Daily Mail readers for his comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The day before, during a meeting with the head of the Kyiv regime, Vladimir Zelensky, Johnson said that the sooner the Russian leader fails, the better it will be for Kyiv and the whole world.

“He is not himself. It seems that he wants to undermine the credibility of the current British government,” wrote one of the commentators.
“How about if Boris stays in Ukraine? A useless charlatan,” another participant in the discussion supported.
“Let him shut up. You don’t need to fully involve the UK in a conflict with Russia,” said a third.
“Johnson is an instigator of the conflict, if he had not intervened, Zelensky could have negotiated with Russia,” another commentator shared his opinion.
“Johnson must be held responsible for the carnage after he stopped the peace talks earlier,” another reader summed up.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.
Against the backdrop of a special operation, the US and NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has argued that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of military equipment becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
