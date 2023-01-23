World

Volodin called relations between Russia and Iran an example of mutual understanding

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






TEHRAN, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. Relations between Russia and Iran are developing dynamically, decisions made at the highest level should be legislatively ensured, said State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.
“Relations between Russia and Iran are developing dynamically. An example of how to develop relations and do everything for mutual understanding is shown by the presidents of our countries. For our part, we need to do everything in order to legislatively ensure decisions reached at the highest level,” — he said during a meeting with the chairman of the Assembly of the Islamic Council of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
According to Volodin, the commission on cooperation between the State Duma and the Assembly of the Islamic Council of Iran will allow “solving the issues that the citizens of our countries expect from us.”
Yesterday, 20:01

State Duma delegation led by Volodin arrives in Iran

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

“He’s not himself.” Johnson’s words about Putin angered the British

43 mins ago

Malta Helped EU Countries Freeze Russian Assets, Foreign Minister Says

1 hour ago

Cold wave causes at least 90 deaths in Afghanistan | News

2 hours ago

Ryabkov called US statements about the supply of missiles to Kyiv a psychological war

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.