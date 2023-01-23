World
Volodin called relations between Russia and Iran an example of mutual understanding
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
TEHRAN, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. Relations between Russia and Iran are developing dynamically, decisions made at the highest level should be legislatively ensured, said State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.
“Relations between Russia and Iran are developing dynamically. An example of how to develop relations and do everything for mutual understanding is shown by the presidents of our countries. For our part, we need to do everything in order to legislatively ensure decisions reached at the highest level,” — he said during a meeting with the chairman of the Assembly of the Islamic Council of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
According to Volodin, the commission on cooperation between the State Duma and the Assembly of the Islamic Council of Iran will allow “solving the issues that the citizens of our countries expect from us.”
Yesterday, 20:01
State Duma delegation led by Volodin arrives in Iran
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report