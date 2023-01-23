Malta Helped EU Countries Freeze Russian Assets, Foreign Minister Says

MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Malta provided other EU countries with information that helped freeze Russian assets worth more than $100 million, Maltese Foreign Minister Jan Borg said in an interview with Politico newspaper. Malta provided other EU countries with information that helped freeze Russian assets worth more than $100 million, Maltese Foreign Minister Jan Borg said in an interview with Politico newspaper.

As noted, Malta itself froze Russian assets worth $200,000 under EU sanctions.

“It is important to remember that Member States can only freeze assets within their own territory. …And thanks to the information provided by the Maltese authorities, assets worth millions have been frozen by other Member States,” Borg said.

He noted that as a result of the information provided to EU members as part of measures against the Russian Federation, dry cargo ships, two yachts were detained and bank accounts were frozen.

“These assets are worth millions – more than 100 million euros,” Borg added.

The European Parliament had earlier adopted a non-binding resolution calling for the use of Russian state assets “for reparations” to Kyiv. Earlier, the EU also repeatedly declared its readiness to use frozen Russian assets, including private ones, to restore Ukraine after the conflict. But so far the European Union does not have a legislative mechanism for such a procedure.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the freezing of Russian assets in Europe “theft”, noting that this is not the first year that the phenomenon has existed and the EU is targeting not just private funds, but also Russian state assets.

In April, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the Russian authorities were preparing lawsuits to challenge the freezing of the country’s international reserves. Speaking about the possibility of transferring the frozen finances of Russia to Kyiv, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with RIA Novosti, said that the United States and Europe, once appropriated what does not belong to them, will lose the trust of the owners. He also noted that the confiscation of property, arrests of aircraft, property, sanctions against Russian businessmen demonstrate the collapse of the sanctity of private property in the West and the danger of doing business there.