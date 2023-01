Malta Helped EU Countries Freeze Russian Assets, Foreign Minister Says

In April, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the Russian authorities were preparing lawsuits to challenge the freezing of the country’s international reserves. Speaking about the possibility of transferring the frozen finances of Russia to Kyiv, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with RIA Novosti, said that the United States and Europe, once appropriated what does not belong to them, will lose the trust of the owners. He also noted that the confiscation of property, arrests of aircraft, property, sanctions against Russian businessmen demonstrate the collapse of the sanctity of private property in the West and the danger of doing business there.