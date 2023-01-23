Cold wave causes at least 90 deaths in Afghanistan | News

Almost 90 deaths and around 40,000 children under the age of five have been hospitalized due to a cold wave that has affected Afghanistan in recent weeks.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Meeting between Taliban and UN humanitarian office announced

According to the report released this Monday by the Ministry of Public Health, the balance of 88 deaths joins 10,000 infants admitted to health centers weekly, the majority due to respiratory problems caused by low temperatures.

The ministry’s spokesman, Sharafat Zaman, added that gas leaks in home heaters have caused at least six deaths and 120 affected.

���� Mullah Jan Sayeq, Director of Risk Reduction of the State Ministry for Disaster Management, said “people are having a lot of problems due to freezing weather in the country.” #Afghanistan

— Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch)

January 22, 2023

For its part, the Ministry of Disaster Management and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced the distribution of food and winter clothing to nearly 5,000 families affected by the sudden frosts.

Humanitarian actors are delivering vital winter support to vulnerable #afghan families incl blankets, heating, shelter repair & cash for rent.

So far, 565,700 people-some 59% of those targeted-have been reached. But much more is needed amid one of the coldest spells in years. pic.twitter.com/IKxYg4lahM

—OCHA Afghanistan (@OCHAAfg)

January 22, 2023

Low temperatures have caused heavy snowfalls that block roads in several states in central and northern Afghanistan. In the capital, Kabul, there have been damages to the water and electricity supply.

This new cold wave has come to complicate the situation in the most remote areas of the country, where medicines and food are normally in short supply, especially after the loss of vegetable crops, aggravating the food crisis.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



