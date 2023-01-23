World
Ryabkov called US statements about the supply of missiles to Kyiv a psychological war
MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. US statements about the possibility of supplying Kyiv with long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes on the territory of Crimea are an element of psychological warfare, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, answering a question from RIA Novosti about how Moscow evaluates such initiatives of US congressmen.
“This is an element of psychological warfare. In turn, psychological warfare is part of the ongoing, but intensifying hybrid war of the collective West led by the United States against Russia,” he told reporters.
“Escalation is the most dangerous path, and the consequences can be unpredictable. These signals of ours are not perceived. Russia’s opponents continue to raise the stakes, but the goals of the special military operation will be achieved in any case, and all this military equipment, coming from various sources, will literally ground,” the diplomat stressed.
Earlier, Michael McCall, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, said that the United States needs to send long-range ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine to strike at the territory of Crimea and defeat Russia.
