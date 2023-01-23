Ryabkov spoke about disagreements with the West in the work of embassies

“A new ambassador will arrive, apparently, the discussion of this topic with her will continue. Moreover, we noted for ourselves the public signals from Washington at the level of official representatives that one of her tasks will be to normalize and improve the conditions for the functioning of diplomatic institutions,” Ryabkov told reporters.

“In this, by the way, we agree with such a formulation of the issue. It’s another matter that the paths to normalization and improvement of the conditions for the functioning of embassies do not always coincide, or rather, as a rule, they do not coincide. There is a big difference between what we propose and the Americans “, – said Ryabkov.