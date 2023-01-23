World
Ryabkov spoke about disagreements with the West in the work of embassies
MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The question of normalizing relations between the Russian Federation and the United States coincides, including with regard to the work of embassies, but the sides have different visions of how this can be done, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
“A new ambassador will arrive, apparently, the discussion of this topic with her will continue. Moreover, we noted for ourselves the public signals from Washington at the level of official representatives that one of her tasks will be to normalize and improve the conditions for the functioning of diplomatic institutions,” Ryabkov told reporters.
“In this, by the way, we agree with such a formulation of the issue. It’s another matter that the paths to normalization and improvement of the conditions for the functioning of embassies do not always coincide, or rather, as a rule, they do not coincide. There is a big difference between what we propose and the Americans “, – said Ryabkov.
December 28, 2022, 20:32
Lavrov called the US position on the resumption of START inspections not very fair
