Power outages across Pakistan

NEW DELHI, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. Power outage across Pakistan occurred on Monday after a power surge in the national grid, reported ministry of energy.

“According to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid dropped at 7.34 this morning, resulting in a widespread power outage,” the ministry tweeted.

It is noted that power supply has been restored at several network stations of the Islamabad Electricity Supply Company and the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company, and the authorities are carrying out work to restore the electric network stations.

Energy Minister Khurrum Dastagir told Geo TV that power units are temporarily shut down at night during the winter to save fuel costs.

“When the systems were turned on at 7.30 this morning one after another, a frequency change was registered in the southern part of the country between Jamshoro and Dadu. There was a voltage fluctuation and the systems were turned off one after another. This is not a serious crisis,” Dastagir said.