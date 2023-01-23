“Maybe now Zelensky will understand that he was deceived?” another noted.

“At this rate, he will get a deal worse than the Minsk agreements,” said a third.

“Ukraine was supplied with weapons, but Russia destroyed them. It will be the same with tanks,” another user shared his opinion.

“America does not send tanks to Ukraine, but at the same time it forces Germany. Good allies,” the readers summed up.

Earlier, in an interview with ARD, Zelensky said that when the Russian army, which has a thousand tanks, is against you, no country decides that they give 10 tanks, 20, 50 does not solve the problem.

The Kyiv authorities have been demanding for several months that armored vehicles be allocated to them for offensive operations. The UK has promised Ukraine its Challenger 2s, while Washington has said it sees no point in handing over the Abrams.