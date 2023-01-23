World

Zelensky’s confession discouraged netizens

MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users were surprised by the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that the supply of several dozen Western tanks to Kyiv is not able to radically change the situation.

“We are witnessing an episode in which Zelensky realizes his plight,” wrote one of the commentators.

“The flywheel spins.” What did NATO decide on?

“Maybe now Zelensky will understand that he was deceived?” another noted.

“At this rate, he will get a deal worse than the Minsk agreements,” said a third.

“Ukraine was supplied with weapons, but Russia destroyed them. It will be the same with tanks,” another user shared his opinion.

“America does not send tanks to Ukraine, but at the same time it forces Germany. Good allies,” the readers summed up.

Earlier, in an interview with ARD, Zelensky said that when the Russian army, which has a thousand tanks, is against you, no country decides that they give 10 tanks, 20, 50 does not solve the problem.

The Kyiv authorities have been demanding for several months that armored vehicles be allocated to them for offensive operations. The UK has promised Ukraine its Challenger 2s, while Washington has said it sees no point in handing over the Abrams.

As Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, but the Kyiv authorities have forbidden this to themselves. According to the president, Moscow does not seek to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. At the same time, Western countries are increasingly talking about the need to continue hostilities, pumping up Ukraine with weapons and training APU fighters on their territory.
The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
In Germany, they were alarmed because of the statement of the Ministry of Defense on tanks for Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






