MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti, Mikhail Katkov. Western media often accuse Ankara of making money on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and not helping Kyiv defeat Moscow. Periodically there are calls to expel the Turks from NATO. Will this be done in the alliance – RIA Novosti figured it out.

Erdogan on fire

The European Union and the United States have been persuading Turkey for several months to agree to the entry of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic bloc. Last summer we signed a roadmap on the terms of integration. The visit of the head of the Swedish parliament, Andreas Norlen, to Ankara on January 17 was supposed to speed up the matter, but the trip was canceled.

Spain © AP Photo / Bernat ArmangueTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Madrid © AP Photo / Bernat Armangue Spain Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Madrid

The reason was the action of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party – activists burned an effigy of Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a square in the center of Stockholm. In this regard, the Turkish president accused the Scandinavian countries of maintaining a foothold for subversive activities in Europe and demanded the creation of a mechanism for the expulsion of “Kurdish terrorists.”

The leadership of the European Union ignored the “performance”. Erdogan was supported only by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó. According to him, you can’t joke like that – this is disrespect not only for the president, but for the people as a whole. He called the action “disgraceful and disgusting.” Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO members that oppose the admission of Sweden and Finland to the bloc. At the same time, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban promised that Budapest would support the expansion of the alliance in mid-February, when the first session of parliament opens.

Meanwhile, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin warns that Swedes and Finns are running out of time. If they want to integrate before the July NATO summit, they must complete all preparations by May, when Ankara has scheduled presidential elections.

Unnecessary shore

Former US national security adviser John Bolton said that if Erdogan is re-elected, Turkey’s NATO membership should be called into question. All because of the pro-Russian position. The Turks not only did not support the sanctions against Moscow , but also prevent the entry of Sweden and Finland into the alliance, Bolton is outraged in an article for the British The Daily Telegraph. As a result, international pressure is not enough to “destroy the Russian economy,” while a significant part of Ukrainian capital is “turned to dust,” the politician notes.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer / Go to mediabankJohn Bolton © RIA Novosti / Stringer Go to mediabank John Bolton

Six months ago, CNN columnist David Andelman also called for Turkey’s exclusion from NATO. Moreover, he stressed that for the first time they started talking about this after Ankara bought the Russian S-400 air defense systems instead of the American Patriot. Problems with Finland and Sweden exacerbated the situation. An alternative to the expulsion of the Turks Andelman called the reform of the alliance, which will abolish the principle of collective consent in making key decisions.

The topic “NATO without Turkey” has indeed been raised for several years. For example, in 2019, the German media criticized Ankara for its military operation in northern Syria. The leader of the SPD in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, told Der Spiegel that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg should assess the consequences of Ankara’s invasion and doubted that she was a reliable partner. In addition, according to a poll by the analytical company YouGov, 58% of Germans supported the expulsion of Turkey.

However, it is impossible to expel the Turks from the alliance – there is no such mechanism. Ankara can itself announce its resignation, but even in this case, there will be a long procedure for agreeing with the rest of the members. Given that Turkey has the second largest army in NATO, this would be a serious blow to the security of Eastern European countries.

Love does not love

The exit from the alliance is supported by the Turkish Motherland party, created in 2015, which has over 20,000 members. Its leader, Dogu Perinceka, believes that NATO and the US are Ankara’s enemies, so the stronger they are, the worse it is for the Turks. In the past, the politician advocated the elimination of American bases in Turkey and supported the launch of a Russian special operation in Ukraine.

However, on January 18, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, in an interview with the British Financial Times, said: the country has never opposed the alliance and is not going to. At the same time, he stressed that he cannot imagine NATO without the Turks, but he wants the rest of the organization to listen to them.

© Sputnik / Vladislav Vodnev / Go to the media bankTurkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar © Sputnik / Vladislav Vodnev Go to mediabank Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar

And Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pointed out that the process of Sweden and Finland joining the military bloc should not be connected with the deal between Ankara and Washington on F-16 fighters. In this way, he responded to the words of his Finnish colleague Pekka Haavisto that negotiations on aircraft could accelerate integration. Recall that after the acquisition of the S-400, the United States refused to supply Turkey with F-35 fighters. Now Ankara hopes to get the aircraft of the previous generation.

No exit

According to experts, by publishing the exclusion of the country, NATO is trying to make Turkey more accommodating. This is the same instrument of pressure as the agreement on the supply of aircraft. At the same time, no one seriously wants to get rid of the Turkish army, one of the strongest in the world

“Turkey is too important for the alliance. Even if Ankara often interprets its obligations too loosely, they still impose certain restrictions on it,” says Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine. According to him, many in NATO are dissatisfied with Ankara’s too independent position. However, claims are heard only at the level of the media or politicians who do not make crucial decisions.

© AP Photo / Francois MoriTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Brussels © AP Photo / Francois Mori Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Brussels

Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the HSE Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies, is sure that Turkey is one of the few NATO countries that acts independently. “If she is forced to change her behavior, this will be a serious blow to the reputation of the alliance and it will turn into an alliance of US satellites, which will not please other members. Therefore, no matter how strained relations between the North Atlantic bloc and Turkey remain, no one will expel her,” — the expert thinks.

At the same time, Suslov notes, in the event of a military conflict between NATO and Russia, Turkey may refuse to participate in it. There were such precedents. For example, in the 2000s, France and Germany opposed the invasion of Iraq; in 2011, Berlin did not support the bloc’s operation in Libya. In addition, the political scientist recalls, Turkey acts as an intermediary between the alliance and Russia, which makes a clash unlikely.