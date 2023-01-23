The report of the Media Research Centre, the latest, the third part of which was published this week, was supposed to produce the effect of an exploding bomb. Still, the conclusions of the authors Joseph Vasquez and Dan Schneider say: all or almost all the flower of the so-called democratic and, of course, very free journalism “of the entire civilized world ” was (and it cannot be ruled out that it still is) on the content of the 92-year-old billionaire George Soros. Yes, the very one that stands for a “ world without borders”, for a society in which the family and other human ties and relationships are replaced by a surrogate for online chats, where people have no gender (probably no age), and states do not – and there should be no borders.

This model of the world , new and beautiful, about which Aldous Huxley wrote, considering it as a utopia, George Soros has been making a reality for the last four decades.

January 16, 08:00 US threatens the world with a new pandemic

How does he do it?

Founded in the mid-80s, the Open Society Foundation, into which Soros pumped over $ 30 billion, from a seemingly philanthropic initiative to help and support the education system in developing countries has grown into a real mafia syndicate. And, as is customary in structures of this type, the Soros cosa nostra sent out tentacles to get agents of influence in almost all major international institutions.

Yes, including the European Union. Yes, including, of course, the American political establishment (the same “Washington swamp” that the previous administration unsuccessfully tried to drain). And yes, including the biggest international media groups, from CNN to NBC, from Bloomberg to The New York Times.

And it is Soros, according to the authors of the study, who keeps on a short leash over fifty leading journalists and chief editors in the most famous and most influential international media.

Of course, the billionaire is not stuffing tight wads of dollars into the pockets of all these characters in the Western media scene late at night in a dark alley.

Everything looks different: all these people, in parallel with their main work, are members of the supervisory boards of various Soros NGOs. There are many different names for NGOs. For example, the Aspen Institute for the Humanities. Soros maintains the institute itself, its employees, finances the holding of forums with an agenda, which, of course, is about how they “destroy Russia.” It’s tens of millions of dollars.

And then there is the Committee to Protect Journalists. Founded around the same time as the Open Society. The central office is located in New York. There are big names in the leadership. Including Christiane Amanpour, chief international correspondent for CNN, for whom there are only two points of view: her own and the wrong one. According to Vasquez and Schneider, Amanpour received Soros grants in excess of $1.5 million.

Therefore, of course, her poorly concealed aggression against Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó during an interview last summer was quite understandable. While Szijjártó defended the interests of the Hungarians and the Hungarian society, Amanpour defended the one who writes out generous sums to support her social activities.

January 19, 08:00 German business failed to sit on two chairs

Anyone who is aware of how major media in the West function today knows that it is not so much what they say that matters. The main thing is that same Koshcheyevo egg, which helps to keep the needle, that is, power over public opinion – this is what is not reported, and what is hidden.

In order to buy the silence of the largest media – that is, to hide and not report – Soros, according to the authors of the study, spent over 130 million dollars.

This is what makes it so easy for the Western media to manipulate consciousness today.

And not one person, but millions, tens and hundreds of millions of people.

The simplest and closest example to us.

Would an explosion of Russophobia and a tsunami of fakes related to the start of the special operation in Donbass be possible if every once in a while — at least for half a word, at least for a few minutes — all these international media devoted their airtime or a couple of correspondences to messages from Donetsk? Unlikely.

Over the past eight years, there has been enough time to talk about how people live there. Under what conditions. What are these people’s aspirations? What are they talking about and thinking about?

The figure of default, consciously accepted, consciously promoted in strict accordance with the unshakable: “If we don’t talk about it, then it doesn’t exist. And these people don’t exist either,” played its role. And this approach has been incredibly effective.

This is just one example of how the most powerful propaganda machine, perfectly oiled, passing the annual inspection, functions today.

Such conspiracies, when the press, completely dressed in a white coat, hid, hides and will hide (without illusions, not convinced people work there, but cynics with millions of salaries), there is no number.

Soros, by virtue of his nature , absolutely coldly, prudently and consciously turned the press from an assistant to society, from a teacher helping to formulate meanings, into a servant standing guard over the business interests of the owner.

January 20, 08:00 The most pro-Russian people in the EU are ruled by Russophobic scoundrels

Well, do not forget that the billionaire himself never thought to hide that with his money he intends to change both the course of history and the nature of society. Of course, not disinterested. And with profit.

Indeed, in the 90s, under plausible pretexts, Soros financed not only the maintenance of Russian libraries (half of the liberals were ready to shine his shoes for this from morning until evening), but also the publication of textbooks. And there the narrative was the one that he, the customer, dictated.

The one he needed.

Indeed, Soros, throwing penny – in the literal sense of the word – grants to Russian scientists from the master’s shoulder (the second half of the same liberals wrote panegyrics for each such sneeze philanthropist, albeit with a smell of smerdyakovism), managed with the help of well-wishers to practically grow angel wings for himself. The only thing missing was a halo. But then came the tender for the privatization of Svyazinvest. A dear grandfather with a kind smile, but with a cold look of a businessman, could turn out to be the sole owner of the Russian telegraph and post office. Not counting, of course, telecommunications, satellites and everything that is included in modern means of communication.

The state, which at that time was not distinguished by a quick reaction, nevertheless managed to figure out what all these games of “open societies” could threaten. Measures have been taken. Maybe not very clever, but the new Russia was only six years old. As they did, they did.

The fact that the now 92-year-old billionaire wants to reshape the “entire civilized world ” to his liking – with gender fluidity, with an obsessive and imposed LGBT agenda, with the press, which, like a trained lap dog, brings slippers and newspapers to the owner, with the fact that people no longer feel that they live in their native country, that they have forgotten what the meaning of life, our short stay on earth, is not our problem at all.

We know that we are fighting today, among other things, to ensure that there is nothing close, similar to Soros influence, in our country. And so that we ourselves decide what kind of society to build. What values ​​to put in its basis.

The society is open, without quotes, without reservations, disinterested and real. Our Russian Society.