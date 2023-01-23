Israeli forces destroy Palestinian structures in the West Bank | News

Report This Content

Local authorities denounced this Sunday that Israeli forces destroyed two Palestinian residential structures in the village of Artas, located south of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

According to the mayor of Artas, Lutfi Asaad, quoted by the WAFA news agency, members of the Israeli army arrived with heavy machinery and stormed the area to demolish the two residential buildings.

These structures were used by Ismail Salah, a resident of the area, as a refuge for his family, since months ago the Israeli authorities also demolished his house.

In addition, he specified that the new Government of Israel has asserted that they will not allow any Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank, which is under the control of their forces, with 60 percent of the West Bank being occupied.

For its part, the Palestinian Central Statistics Office indicated, in 2022, that the Israeli occupation forces have demolished 1,058 residential buildings and structures, of which more than 90 were forcible self-demolition.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



